Ghanaian comedian Funny Face Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng is once again on the heels of Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio.

The two in February engaged in an exchange of banter on their social media platforms, with Sandra alleging the Kasoa Vandame, Funny Face is gay.

When Ghanaians and entertainment followers are thinking the issue had died down, Funny Face today, April 28, 2020, has been releasing videos attacking people who he alleges have constantly attacked him.

Posting a picture of the actress on his Instagram page which has over 1.5m followers, Funny Face said the actress who is alleged to be dating Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin lied to the public.

He continued that, his God will strike her soon, so she should patiently wait for that.

"Sandra Ababio .. You will understand da meaning of KASOA VANDAMME soon .. you know I love women pass anything because ur useless boyfriend Ntekuma Lil win told u abt my kinda women and class I like .. but u have da audacity to come and lie to da public dat am gay... apuuuu .. but u came to lie to tarnish my image .. and secretly came to apologize to me behind closed doors .. da cross u are carrying on ur head u have no idea .. my GOD will strike you soon ???? wait and see !! KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU," he posted on his page.

The comedian has also given Lilwin, Bismark The Joke, and Kalybos a maximum of 7 hours to come out if they are men.

In a subsequent post, he added that he will not sit down for u people to rub his name for no reason.

