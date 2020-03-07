3 hours ago

A lot is known about Funny Face and Adebayor but how they met and became good friends is what many do not know.

The friendship between the two has been making headlines for some years now and Funny Face during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh has narrated how met the Togolese footballer in Ghana and what happened for them to become the best of friends.

The friendship between the two first caught the public’s attention after the Adebayor gifted Funny Face a brand new customized Range Rover in 2012 and recently blessed him again with another car, a Porsche he picked from Adebayor’s garage upon the footballer’s authorization.

During an interview with pulse.com.gh, Funny Face who has named his twin babies after Adebayor recounted how he met the footballer who has once played for teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Narrating the story, Funny Face said he met Adebayor through Fred Nuamah, detailing that it was one time when had to join the footballer in his car with the likes of Samini for a trip to Kumasi to play a charity football match. “I joined Adebayor’s car with Samini, we were going to Kumasi, trust me that day I fooled myself like goat,” he said.

Watch the interview below for more, in which Funny Face also spoke about why he chose the Porche and not any car bigger than that.

Source: pulse.com.gh