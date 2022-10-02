4 hours ago

Funny Face, also known as "Children President," appears to be making a comeback in the entertainment industry after giving a hilarious stand-up comedy performance at Lekzy DeComic's "Too Cute to Be Mute 2" stand-up comedy special.

By expressing his own personal experience, the comic used humor to inform audience members about mental health issues. He told the audience about his struggle with suicidal thoughts throughout his mental health crisis and urged them to ignore any suicidal ideas they may have in any situation.

Alongside prominent humorists such as Clemento Suarez, OB Mensah and Jeneral Ntatia, Funny Face performed to the delight of patrons who were present on the night of September 30, 2022, at the National Theatre.

Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010. Unfortunately, Funny Face has been away from active comic work due to his discussed mental health crises.

Check the video below: