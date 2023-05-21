5 hours ago

Ghana's young sensation, Furkan Ahmed, has proven his prowess and vast experience in the UAE second-tier by guiding Hatta Sports Club to a championship victory in the recently concluded season.

This marks the second time Ahmed has achieved this feat in his career, showcasing his remarkable talent and understanding of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

Hatta Sports Club, known as the Tornadoes, clinched the title in the 2022/23 UAE First Division Championship after securing a 1-1 draw against Dubai City at the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium on Saturday.

The hard-fought stalemate confirmed their status as champions, with Ahmed playing a pivotal role in the team's success.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was on a season-long loan from UAE top-flight side Emirates FC, enjoyed a stellar campaign at Hatta.

With his significant contributions, he played an integral part in their triumph, adding to his previous achievement of winning the championship two seasons ago.

Ahmed's loan spell at Hatta was a revelation, as he seamlessly integrated into the squad and displayed an impressive level of performance throughout the season.

His exceptional displays have raised the possibility of a permanent move to Hatta, as he clearly made a strong impact at the club.

Under the guidance of coach Abdullah Mesfer, Hatta Sports Club finished the league as champions, accumulating an impressive 75 points.

Their remarkable tally came from a record of twenty-one wins, six draws, and four losses, signaling their return to the Gulf League after a two-year absence.

As the season concludes, Furkan Ahmed is faced with a decision regarding his future.

He is yet to determine whether he will stay permanently at Hatta or return to his parent club, Emirates FC.

The outstanding performances he showcased throughout the campaign have undoubtedly made him a valuable asset, leaving the final choice in his hands.

Regardless of Ahmed's decision, his contributions and achievements with Hatta Sports Club have left an indelible mark on the team's history.

His remarkable talent, experience, and exposure in the UAE second-tier have solidified his reputation as a rising star in Ghanaian football.