2 hours ago

Impatience is stoking up amid threats in Sogakope following the murder the Sogakope South Assembly Member, Marcus Mawutor Azahli,

Residents have given the police a 3-day ultimatum to arrest a group of armed robbers who were alleged to have shot and killed Azahli.

one of their own or face their wrath.

They staged a protest on Sunday morning by blocking the Sogakofe-Accra highway, promising worse actions should the police fail to bring the assailants to book.

They believe the police have not lived up the billing, blaming them for their inability to mitigate the robbery threats in the town.

Mr Azahli, a mobile money merchant in Sogakope, was shot and stabbed to death at his residents, while some unknown amount of money contained in a save was stolen.

His wife sustained an injury from a knock on her head with a gun barrel and was stabbed on the shoulder, while their child was shot at.

Some bullet casings were removed from her head through an operation at the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakofe where they are both receiving treatment.

The residents who are terrified following a series of armed robbery incidents called for an intensified police visibility and patrol to help the curb the increasing spate of crime in the South Tongu District.

Addressing the press, an opinion leader, Maxwell Lukutor, narrated how the police failed to act on distress calls in about 6 robbery incidents which resulted in the loss of lives and property, within the last two years.

He detailed the police usually delay and arrive at crime scenes when the robbers had completed their operations and left ”to shoot indiscriminately”.

Maxwell Lukutor, Opinion Leader

Mr Lukuto requested the police to produce the outcome of investigations on the 6 robbery incidents, arguing the competence of police officers stationed in the district.

”The police we have realised are more active in arresting drivers and some selected Okada riders in town for petty cash, rather than responding to our emergency calls to save our lives”, he wailed.

He, therefore, called on the relevant institutions to effect a mass transfer of Police officers in the district, intensify police visibility through patrols with support from the military and set up watchdog committees.

”Police officers have been in this district for over 20 years... and we think that some of them may be in link with some of these people to be perpetuating these crimes”, he alleged.