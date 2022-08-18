2 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu made his long-awaited debut on Wednesday 17th August 2022 in a cameo appearance for his new side Accra Great Olympics.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has joined the wonder club on a one-year deal and made his debut in the opening game of the ongoing GHALCA Top 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bechem United defeated Accra Great Olympics in the opening game of the GHALCA Top 6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There was nothing to separate the two sides after a goalless-drawn game with penalty shoot-out the only thing to separate the two sides which Bechem United won 5-4.

Olympics will play Karela United in their next game.

Agyemang-Badu left the Chinese side Qingdao in January 2022 and was clubless until he recently joined the wonder club.

The Accra-based club lost James Akaminko to Tanzanian side Azam FC and have replaced him with the 31-year old veteran

He has in the past played for Udinese, Hellas Verona, Bursaspor and has been capped 78 times by Ghana scoring 11 goals.