3 hours ago

Some chiefs and queen mothers in the Ga state have threatened to campaign against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this year’s elections if he does not intervene to help them reclaim their ancestral lands from some encroachers.

According to the chiefs, they supported the NPP during the past election because the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo comes from the region.

But they claim President Akufo-Addo’s government is watching unconcerned as their lands are being claimed by some individuals who claim to be part of the government,

“If we fail to get our ancestral lands back, we will have no alternative than to advise our subjects to turn against NPP,” the chiefs said in a joint statement they issued signed by their spokesperson Nii Djanie Klu.

“We see president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a fine gentleman who doesn’t condone wrongdoing and can never supervise expropriation of land from the poor.

“We voted for Nana Addo because we see his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as a mother and one of our own who can intervene and do our bidding so far as our lands are concerned.

They also said some individuals who claim they have connections with the government have “covertly moved excavators and other equipment onto parts of our lands under the cover of COVID-19 to embark on [their] personal project with the connivance of the president’s trusted appointees, especially in the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources, presently clearing our lands at Diary Farm belonging to Damfa, Kweiman, Amrahia, as well Prampram lands”.

“We, the chiefs and elders of these communities, are respecting the president’s directive of isolation and confinement as a result of COVID-19 but if this is allowed to go on, we shall also defy the directives of the president and marshal forces without considering the aftermath.”

The chiefs are Nana Bram Okai II, Chief of Menpemehoasem,

Nii Otto Kwami V, Chief of Pokuase,

Naa Densua IV, Queen Mother of Pokuase,

Naa Santrofi Astwei Opkoti I, Queen Mother of Frafraha,

The Enitre Denkyera Family of Ningo,

Nii Afia III, Chief of Afiaman

La Kpan – Wulome

Nene Doryumu – Shai Hills Chief

Nii Ashong Kojo III, Chief of Amrahia

Nii Djanie Afutu Breempong IV, Chief of Danfa

Nii Kweitia – Chief of Kweiman

Nii Boi Okansha, Chief of Oyibi

Nii Ako Tobaboase, Chief of Okponglo

Nii Kotei Amli Family, Bawleshie