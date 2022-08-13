4 hours ago

The people of Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region, today Saturday, August 13, 2022, celebrated the annual Homowo festival.

The event is celebrated to commemorate victory over hunger by hooting at and ridiculing it with songs and dancing.

This is characterized by the sprinkling of the traditional food known as the ‘kpokpoi’ by traditional leaders in the vicinity.

Hundreds of residents also embarked on the ‘Duku Walk’ at Ga Mashie as part of activities to mark the festival.

Source: citifmonline