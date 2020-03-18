2 hours ago

Pamela Odame is back into the news and this time around it is about her tribal preference when it comes to men.

The heavily busty Ghanaian socialite in a video seen by pulse.com.gh said that unlike Asante men, Ga men are very stingy in relationships. This she told Fiifi Pratt, a Ghanaian radio presenter based in the U.K during a recorded conversation on who is sponsoring her now.

Asked to talk about her new man who is rumoured to be a Ga, she said “Every girl likes money, me I don’t like Ga men, they are very stingy, they always want to prove they are wise but most are not smart". According to the socialite, she is speaking from experience because she has ever dated Ga men.

However, Miss Odame, who once made headlines for banging some Ghanaian celebrities, highly spoke of Asante men as she disclosed that her new man is an Asante too. She emphasized men from the Ashanti Region are very generous in relationships and work hard to provide for their girlfriends if even they don’t have money.

