Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie has helped his Djibouti side AS Arta/Solar 7 win the country's Premier League title for the second time running.

He emerged as the club's top scorer for last season registering 18 goals and was in integral as his side clinched their second successive league title.

AS Arta/Solar 7 won the title after beating Al Arhiba by a ridiculous 12-1 score line.

Solar 7 won the league with 36 points and will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Ghanaian striker has been Solar 7's top marksman for the past three years.