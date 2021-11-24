1 hour ago

Equatorial Guinea is going through a difficult period when literally the whole world turned against this African country. In the wake of this situation the rumours are spreading that the longstanding ruler of the country is not impressed with the performance of Vice President and has change his mind concerning the possible successor, turning his eyes to Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

The lengthy trial between France and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, which dragged on for more than a decade, ended summer, 2021 with the confiscation of the building on Avenue Foch, 42, which housed the diplomatic premises of the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea. At the same time, Equatorial Guinea is experiencing a noticeable deterioration in relations with the United Kingdom. Equatoguinean Government announced closure its London embassy after Britain sanctioned the son of the president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, 53, who is also the vice-president, alleging corruption. According to the British government, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue misappropriated more than €425 million ($500 million), spending it on mansions, private jets and a €233,000 glove covered in crystals that pop music icon Michael Jackson.

Taking into account the fact that France and Great Britain have joined forces to worsen the image of Equatorial Guinea and deprive it of support, the country has become in a very vulnerable position. According to the peace and security monitoring agencies, Equatorial Guinea is experiencing a security crisis caused by the growing terrorist threat in the region, and given the inability of the Equatoguinean authorities to counter it, the country will soon need the help of a strong partner.

The situation in the country is also heating up recently with information from the sources close to Equatoguinean government that the already elderly and sick president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the second longest consecutively serving current non-royal national leader in the world, has decided to replace his successor with Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima. This news has made the political situation even more unstable and is capable of provoking the opposition to organize a coup d'etat.

The first confirmation of the impending coup appeared a month ago, when a message came from Cameroonian numbers to all residents of Equatorial Guinea that the country would soon be freed from the Obiang clan. This led to the mass detention of Cameroonians and other foreign nationals in the country. According to Josimar Oyono Singh, a well-known human rights activist in Equatorial Guinea, raids have become more frequent, mainly in the city of Malabo and surrounding areas, where prisoners are being taken to a new football stadium in the Banapa district due to lack of space at the central Malabo police station. This information is also confirmed by Radio Macuto news outlet, who discovered evidence in form of a letter, written by a Cameroonian prisoner, who is held against his will at the football stadium of Malabo and is subjected to tortures.

The Government of Equatorial Guinea is doing its best to prevent an outbreak of violence, however, considering the vulnerable situation of the country, it is unlikely that it will succeed. The real terrorist threat, drawing closer to the borders of Equatorial Guinea, and the impending coup d'etat leaves Equatorial Guinea with hope for a miracle only to solve this issues bloodlessly.