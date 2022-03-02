31 minutes ago

The Referees Appointment Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Gabriel Opoku Arhin as the centre referee for the Independence Commemorative match between Accra Hearts of Oak and rivals Asante Kotoko on Friday, March 4, 2022.

He will be assisted by Ali Timuah Baah (Assistant I) and Freeman Awuloo (Assistant II) while Philip Arthur Forson serves as the Fourth official with Moses Abaidoo Mensah acting as the Match Commissioner.

The match is scheduled for 6pm kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 4, 2022 and will be broadcast live on GTV Sports + and GTV.