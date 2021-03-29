1 hour ago

The Ghana Armed Forces have appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to swiftly come to their aid in rehabilitating the El Wak Sports Stadium which is currently in a deplorable condition.

According to Colonel Richard Akoto who is the Director of Physical training and sports at the Ghana Armed Forces the military will do it's part in harnessing the sports potential of it's personnel but will need support from the Sports Ministry with improved and quality facilities.

In an interview with Ghanaguardian.com's Akakpo Agodji on Saturday during the Ghana Athletics Association's Open Championship in Kumasi he urged the Sports Ministry as a matter of urgency to help refurbish the El Wak Sports Stadium which is literally falling off.

"Our message to the Sports Minister is that, we the Armed Forces we will do our part but the ministry should support us."

"They should provide the facilities because we have sent documents with regards to refurbishment of the El-wark sports stadium where all the national Athletes train."

"It is done now, we hope that the Ministry would look at this and then help us in that direction to forge ahead with the training of Athletes".

The event on Saturday saw more than 500 athletes drawn from the various security services and across the country