The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has revealed that the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey failed because of ‘greed’ on the part of persons who were selected to be part of ‘Operation Vanguard’.

According to the vociferous politician, persons charged to help with the fight against illegal mining were eager to rich themselves ‘over night’.

The fight against Galamsey intensified after the Akufo-Addo administration decided to curb illegal mining which had contributed to the destruction of the country’s forests and river bodies.

The government formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining to help sustain the fight which was welcomed by several Ghanaians.

Three years after, the fight against illegal mining seem to have hit a snag following reports that some 500 excavators seized from illegal miners have gone missing.

Science, Environment and Innovation Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who is the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee caused the arrest of suspended Central Regional Vice Chairman who was charged with the carting the seized excavators.

Ghanaians have since raised eyebrows with some calling for the dismissal of the Minister from the Ministry.

The Minister’s accusers are of the opinion that he has caused the downfall of a campaign which success could have helped saved the country’s environment.

Commenting on this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Abronye DC attributed the failure of the fight against Galamsey to ‘greed’ on the part of members of the Operations Vanguard team formed to help combat the menace.

He claimed further that he knew from the onset that the campaign will fail because members of the Operations Vanguard were extorting monies from illegal miners.

“Some members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against illegal mining were extorting money from Miners…I knew Operation Vanguard would fail in their mission due to greed,” he said.

Source: Ghananewspage.com