The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has incurred the wrath of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Pary (NPP), Benard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi following comments made by the latter about the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

Sammy Gyamfi addressing the press on recent controversies about the galamsey fight, said Akufo-Addo has been exposed over his unfulfilled pledges and Ghanaians will decide his fate in December 2020.

“Posterity and the people of Ghana will judge Akufo-Addo come December 2020. Akufo-Addo has failed to fight against galamsey ...The fight against galamsey is not about NDC, nor NPP, but about the people. That's why we all rallied behind him to fight against galamsey when he made a solemn promise to put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey, but he has failed”, he said.

However, speaking on UTV’s late news programme, Chairman Wontumi said Sammy Gyamfi is ‘ignorant’ and ‘has no knowledge of the issue’.

