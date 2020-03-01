2 hours ago

Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue has stated with some conviction that findings from any investigative body, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor shall find no wrong doing with his person, in the Anas’ Tiger Eye PI, ‘Galamsey Fraud’ documentary.

Mr. Bissue who served as the Secretary to the Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, exclaimed that, allegations leveled against him by the Tiger Eye PI, will eventually be extinguished, as he said “I’ve done no wrong”

Asked what he expects of the findings from the Special Prosecutor regarding his case, Mr. Bissue prayed, he will remain patient, no matter how long it would take to finalize investigations into the allegations.

“The CID is done with its investigations. Even if the Special Prosecutor takes ten years to complete its investigations into the allegation, I will wait for him. I have that patience. Should he refer the case to the FBI, I will still wait for the outcome.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I will never take money…and I want to assure my people of the Western Region that, I served as they expected with no intent or act to mar my repute. I did the right thing” he told Host of Oman Ghana, Mpimpimhene Nana Gyetuah.

Mr. Bissue implored the traditional authorities and people of the Western Region, not to lose faith in him.

He said; “To the chiefs, pastors and everyone, I wish to repeat that I did nothing wrong” He explained that the documentary produced by Anas’ Tiger Eye PI is a scam.

“Someone sent me money, and another with his own agenda to tarnish my image took a video recording of me whiles I received the money and then tweak the shots to suit a premeditated agenda” he added.

Source: skyypowerfm