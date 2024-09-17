2 hours ago

The meeting between the government’s ad-hoc committee on galamsey and the Trades Union Congress (TUS) ended inconclusively.

The committee, chaired by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, is tasked with assessing the effectiveness of measures implemented to address the environmental damage caused by illegal mining across the country.

Organised labour however says they have presented six new demands which the committee promises to take to the president.

It is also expected to recommend more effective strategies to tackle the issue.

The group is also demanding and engagement with chiefs and other stakeholders.

Last week, Organised Labour threatened to lay down their tools if the government does not take decisive action against illegal small-scale mining.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has set the end of September as an ultimatum for this demand to be met.

In a statement by the TUC Secretary General, the group demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency in galamsey-affected areas, a halt to all mining in forest reserves, the creation of special courts for prosecuting offenders, and the deployment of the military to dismantle mining equipment.