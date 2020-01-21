2 hours ago

The Head Pastor of Life Assembly Worship Center who is also the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend. Dr Christian Kwabena Adu popularly called Osofo Kyiriabosom has said galamseyers - illegal small scale miners, in the country will return to mining sites if he becomes President of the country in 2021.

He said it is pointless for galamseyers to wallow in poverty when they can work to cater for their families.

The sitting government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 waged a war against galamayers by issuing a ban, in its bid to protect the country’s water bodies which were being depleted due to galamsey (illegal mining).

A taskforce of a joint military and police team was set up by the government to arrest galamseyers who will flout the law.

But speaking on Accra FM on Tuesday, 21 January 2020, Osofo Kyiriabosom said he will put in place measures that will offer galamsyers the opportunity to work again without destroying water bodies.

He explained that his government will supply the galamseyers equipment to reclaim the lands for other profitably ventures.

The flagbearer of GUM further called on the galamseyers who have become unemployed due to the actions by the government to vote massively for him in the December polls.

"Ghana belongs to all of us, so galamseyers will return to the field when I become President in 2021, after their operations, we will give them excavators to cover the pits that will be created after the mining, and then, we will plant trees on the used lands. We will only allow them to go to the lands and not where water bodies are,” Osofo Kyiriabosom said.