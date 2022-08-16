1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has been on the transfer market for almost the whole summer and has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Turkish side have reportedly submitted an offer to Racing Strasbourg about their defender but the Ghanaian is not keen on a move to Turkey.

After Strasbourg's defeat against Monaco 1-2, Alex Djiku expressed his desire to complete his contract at the club which is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The player was linked with a move to Sevilla but it never happened and also saw a move to German side Hoffenheim fail whiles he has been linked to OGC Nice, Rennes among others.

Alexander Djiku was to be one of the major names on Strasbourg's departure list this summer, along with Ludovic Ajorque. But, like his teammate, the Ghanaian central defender is still Alsatian and he started for the second time in two days, this Sunday against Nice.

He obviously could have left in early July for Hoffenheim if the transfer had not fallen through. Since then, Djiku has maintained a certain popularity on the market.