7 hours ago

Galatasaray, reigning Turkish champions, are reportedly intensifying efforts to bolster their defensive lineup with the potential loan signing of Hannover's left-back, Derrick Köhn, until the end of the season.

Recent media reports indicate that negotiations between the two clubs are progressing rapidly, with Galatasaray aiming to finalize the deal within the week.

The Turkish giants are prepared to offer Köhn an enticing loan fee of 400,000 euros to secure his services.

However, Galatasaray's ambitions extend beyond a short-term arrangement.

They also intend to include a purchase option in the agreement, setting the fee at a substantial two million euros, underlining their long-term interest in the player.

Despite the closure of the winter transfer window in most European leagues, Galatasaray remains active in the market, taking advantage of the extended window for Turkish clubs.

With negotiations underway, anticipation is high for the potential move that could see Köhn don the Galatasaray jersey for the remainder of the season.

Köhn, whose contract with Hannover 96 runs until 2025, represents a promising addition to Galatasaray's defensive ranks, offering valuable experience and skill to the Turkish champions as they pursue further success.