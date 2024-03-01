3 hours ago

The Black Queens arrived back home on Friday following their exit from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, concluding a challenging third-round encounter against Zambia.

In a tightly contested tie, the team succumbed 4-3 on aggregate after a hard-fought 3-3 draw in Ndola, Zambia.

The returning contingent consisted of a mix of players, with many preparing to rejoin their respective European clubs, while others are set to resume their duties with clubs across Ghana and the continent.

Throughout the qualifiers, the Black Queens displayed tenacity and determination, evident once again in their battle against Zambia.

Despite facing a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the team fought gallantly in the return leg in Ndola.

However, they couldn't overturn the aggregate scoreline, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

While the outcome dashed Ghana's aspirations for Olympic qualification, both the team and their supporters can take pride in their courageous performance.

Under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens exhibited resilience and spirit, nearly reversing the deficit from the initial leg and showcasing their determination on the international stage.