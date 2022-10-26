3 hours ago

A colourful Progress Tree infographic of GFA President Kurt Okraku has been released in recognition of his 3rd year in office on Tuesday.

The newly-released infographic, labelled "the game changer progress tree", outlines all major achievements made by the Kurt Okraku Administration since his famous victory in October 25, 2019 election.

Administrative restructuring, capacity building programmes, success chalked up by the national teams, sponsorship packages and financial support to the clubs dominated the sets of achievements listed on the progress tree.

His tenure has seen a remarkable turn around in Ghana's football, notably the return of the Black Stars to the world and the growing patronisation of the Ghana Premier League.

In his bid to rebrand the sport, Kurt Okraku came to power with a "Game Changer" brand, backing it up with the "bring back the love" campaign in his bid to rebrand the sport, which has so far yielded positive results.

Okraku was recently re-elected unopposed as the President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B following the regional body's Elective General Assembly in Abidjan.

And his 3rd year in office as FA president comes just 26 days before the Black Stars' participation in the World Cup and falls exactly on the day the FA won an injunction case against Ashgold in court.

Below is the infographic