1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan says that matches between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are very difficult to predict.

But the former Black Stars goalie has urged his former side to forget about the defeat they suffered against Hearts last season and rather capitalize on their superior form to beat Hearts.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, the former Kotoko goalie has stated the addition of Sulley Muntari has added another dimension to the game

"I have followed the two clubs, its very clear that Kotoko has been very consistent this season. But games involving Kotoko and Hearts are difficult to predict. Muntari's inclusion for Hearts is a big motivation for Hearts because he has enormous experience."

"The Kotoko Players should forget about the defeat of last season and focus on their form this season to defeat Hearts." He concluded

Annan currently plays for lower tier American side Maryland Bobcats, a club he joined last month.