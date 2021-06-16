57 minutes ago

The Regional Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA) Mr Gabriel Godwin Kwao, presented changing boards to the managers of the pitches being used for the ongoing division 2 matches.

"The Greater Accra Regional Football Association as part of propagating the bring back the love initiative by the GFA President, Mr Kurt Okraku, has decided to present these changing boards to help make the game more attractive".

In a short ceremony held at the Madina Zongo AstroTurf which is a designated Game Center of GARFA for its games, Mr Abdul-Aziz Husein, a manager of the facility thanked the Executives of GARFA for the gesture.

"It will make officiating more professional since most of the matches are shown live through Garfa's Television partners Media 7 on AFA Sports Channel".

Mr. Hussein furthermore stressed the need to improve officiating in the ongoing division 2 league.