The Greater Accra Regional Football Association is set to launch the commencement of the 2022/23 Division Two League season, the secretariat has announced.

In a meeting held on Saturday, November 10, 2022, headed by the Chairman of Greater Accra RFA, Samuel Aboabiri, members unanimously agreed to launch the new season on Wednesday, November 14, 2022.

Chairman of the GA RFA League Board, George Aforklenyuie, assured that his committee is ready to make the 2022/23 League even more exciting compared to the previous years.

The official launch will be held at the La Mcdan Park on Wednesday 14th December 2022, 1:30pm sharp.

The launch will be graced by top dignitaries, including Nii Martey Laryea I, Gbugblah Oblahiia Mantse of Teshie, who shall be the Special Guest of Honour.

The Greater Accra Regional Division Two League has seen exemplary organization and has been applauded as one of the best organized in the country in the last three years.

The season’s opener will be a cracker of a game with Zone Three Champions MSK Zilina locking horns with Prestige FC.