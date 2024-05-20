8 hours ago

Gary Neville has praised the impressive performance of Mohammed Kudus, who is a target for Liverpool, following his stunning overhead kick on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Ghanaian midfielder's spectacular goal for West Ham United, despite their 3-1 loss to Manchester City, caught the attention of many, including the former Manchester United player.

Kudus's remarkable goal was highlighted by Neville on Sky Sports, who compared it to a similar effort by Alejandro Garnacho for Manchester United earlier in the season. Neville was full of admiration for the strike, calling it "an incredible goal."

"It’s similar to the Alejandro Garnacho goal at Everton. It is brilliant from Mohammed Kudus," Neville remarked, underscoring the technical skill and athleticism involved in the finish.

Mohammed Kudus has had an outstanding debut season in the Premier League, proving himself as a standout performer for West Ham United.

His contributions have been significant, with 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions, demonstrating his ability to perform at the highest level.

Kudus's form has caught the eye of several top clubs, with Liverpool reportedly interested in securing his services for a fee of around £38 million.

The midfielder's versatility, technical prowess, and knack for scoring crucial goals make him an attractive prospect for the Reds.

Whether West Ham United will be willing to part with their star player remains uncertain. However, Kudus's performances this season have firmly established him as a player capable of thriving under the pressures associated with playing for a big club like Liverpool.

His ability to make a significant impact in crucial moments, as evidenced by his overhead kick against Manchester City, suggests that Kudus has the potential to excel further in his career.

As transfer speculations continue, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for the talented Ghanaian midfielder this summer.