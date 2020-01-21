57 minutes ago

Gate fees for the titanic clash between sworn enemies Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been announced by the host Hearts of Oak.

In matches of this nature it is the ideal time for the host team to make as much money as possible more especially with both teams in fine form going into this game.

The popular stand and center line will go for GH20 cedis with the lower VIP going for GH30 while the upper VIP will go for GH50 cedis.

Persons who will want to enjoy some comfort at the VVIP stand will need to stump up a cool GH100 before they can watch Sunday's cliffhanger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts have not lost any of their last three matches while Kotoko recorded their first win in three matches last Sunday in the two nil triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs.

