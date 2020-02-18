29 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will entertain football fans when they clash in an Independence Anniversary match in London.

Gate fees for the the epic clash has been announced by the match organizers Proball Management as follows with the cheapest ticket going for £20 while the others are £25,£30,£40 with the highest going for £45.

The friendly encounter ‒ with mouthwatering prizes at stake ‒ will take place at the famous Barnet Stadium, The Hive in London at exactly 6:00pm on March 7, 2020

The football clash is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country. Nana Yaw Amponsah and Justin Addo, two world acclaimed football managers, are the main organisers of the encounter.

According to them, the encounter is, among things, intended to take the Kotoko/Hearts brand to the international arena.

All Ghanaians and football lovers living in London and all over the world must make it a point to catch a glimpse of undoubtedly the biggest local fixture.