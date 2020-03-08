5 hours ago

National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is bringing a curse on Ghana by a subtle attempt to legalize homosexuality in the country.

“The visionless president wants to bring gays and lesbians to the country to influence our young ones into that bad act… Homosexuality is a disease. In veterinary you don’t have to condone homosexuality; you have to kill all animals that attempt same-sex mating. Why should we humans do that?” she quizzed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com said.

Speaking on Power 97.9 FM, Dr. Hanna Bissiw insisted the practice is alien to the culture of the country and must not be encouraged at all fronts

She argued that the act will negatively affect the country since it has adverse health implications are enormous.

According to Dr. Bissiw, she believes the president has been receiving favors from advocates of LGBT. reason the Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association intends holding their 5th Regional Conference in Ghana

The former minister was reacting to an alleged conference to be held in Ghana by an International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association from July 27 to 31, 2020.

The 5-day event scheduled to take place in Accra will be the 5th edition being organized by Pan Africa ILGA.

The theme for this year’s conference is, “Sankofa: Looking back to our roots – Reclaiming our right,” the South African-registered group said on its website.

