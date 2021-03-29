3 hours ago

GB Foods Ghana has provided a Wellness Centre at a cost GH¢50,000 to the Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The presentation ceremony coincided with the first anniversary celebration of the hospital.

A release issued in Accra said the Wellness Centre was to support the hospital to attend to individuals who walked in for basic diagnostic services and to receive comprehensive advice on how to live and maintain healthy lifestyles.

GB Foods Ghana is the manufacturer of Gino tomato mix, seasoning tablet, rice, pasta among others.

Hand over

During the hand over ceremony, the General Manager of the company, Mr David Afflu, said the decision to provide a Wellness Centre for the hospital was born out of the company’s purpose, “Celebrating local flavours”, which was to empower each of the local communities it belonged to.

“This includes taking action to make a difference in the communities we belong. The COVID-19 pandemic is currently causing mayhem across the country and the world at large has taught us that healthy living is imperative on any day”.

“The Ga East Municipal Hospital has been on the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana, solely dedicating the past one year to managing patients infected with the virus,” he said.

He added, “At GB Foods, we have learnt over the years how special it is to enjoy good, nutritious food and even more importantly, how food can explain and strengthen our traditions, our culture, our roots and the richness of our land”.

Appeal

For his part, the Medical Superintendent in charge of the hospital, Dr Ebenezer Oduro Mensah, recalled that the request was made by the hospital last year to GB Foods for assistance but they never thought it would be executed that fast.

“GB Foods has proven to be a true partner in such times. We’re happy they have kept their word. We encourage other corporate organisations to also emulate the example,” he said.

The Ga East Municipal Hospital was inaugurated by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Wellness Centre provided by GB Foods Ghana comes to complement the many facilities of the hospital including; theatres, delivery rooms, emergency and casualty units.

Source: graphic.com.gh