The Appointments Committee of Parliament will hold hearings for the six nominees of the President to various positions two weeks before Parliament resumes from recess.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had nominated four justices for elevation onto the Supreme Court bench.

Two Members of Parliament have also been nominated to take up roles at the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The President also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection,

These nominations came after the President revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from work for an extended period.

President Akufo-Addo nominated four persons for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench.

The nominees included three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Such nominations according to the Constitution are subject to the prior approval of Parliament.

Parliament will approve or disapprove the report of the Appointments Committee when the House resumes from recess.