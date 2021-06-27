2 hours ago

The public is hereby informed of the following measures in accordance with the protocols set for the Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko today;

1. Only ticket holders or accredited persons shall be granted access from the first blocks around the stadium perimeter.

2. The GFA can confirm that all tickets are sold out. In view of this, there shall be no form of tickets sales around the perimeter of the stadium. Any one caught selling or reselling tickets around the perimeter of the stadium shall be arrested accordingly.

3. All fans with popular stand (30.00) ticket holders are to take note that in order to avoid overcrowding at the section, there shall be additional tags that will indicate the stands they can access with their tickets. All ticket holders in this category should take note and abide.

4. Vehicular access is going to be controlled strictly. Only persons with car pass shall be allowed entry from the first block. In addition, all occupants of the vehicle must have the right access pass to access the stadium. Our guests with car pass are hereby reminded that this process might cause a little bit of delay at the first entry point.

5. Ticket holders are to take note of the following first access points as part of measures taken to avoid overcrowding ;

A. Popular stands and centre line - Osu Cemetry entrance.

B. VIP / VVIP / COMPLIMENTARY - Ministries Road entrance(main gate).

7. Spectators are also reminded that there shall be no hawking and selling in the stands. Meanwhile, Vendors shall be positioned around the entry points to the stands. Spectators should note that all beverages including water, alcohol and non alcoholic drinks shall be served only in disposable and plastic cups. Entry to the stands with corked bottles, cans, glass bottle are all highly prohibited.