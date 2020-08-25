50 minutes ago

Joseph Paintsil is inching closer to a yet to be identified club in Turkey as he remains unhappy at his current club.

The Ghanaian winger has not played in KRC Genk's first three matches in the ongoing Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

He is on the cusp of sealing a loan move away from Genk as he eyes playing time in the Turkish Super League top flight.

Paintsil has been on the fringes of the first team as coach Hannes Wolf prefers other players to him and has more or less become surplus to requirements.

Per reports in Belgian news outlet HetLaatsteNiuews the Ghanaian is a wanted man in Turkey as several clubs in Turkey have made overtures for the signature of the former Tema Youth winger.

He has scored six goals while providing four assists in 60 appearances for the Belgium side since joining some two seasons ago.

Toseph Paintsil has a contract with the Blue and white which runs out in June 2022 and has been capped once by Ghana.