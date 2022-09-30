3 hours ago

Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has been training individually after sustaining an injury prior to the International break.

Joseph Paintsil suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 2-1 win over Union Saint Gilloise(USG).

The Ghanaian got injured and had to be replaced in the 37th minute by Nicolas Castro.

The winger was not invited by Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Paintsil worked individually as 14 players trained during the International break and is left to be seen if he can get fit in time for his side.

Joseph Paintsil continued to work intensively on his return from a hamstring injury.

He received a tough individual training from physical coach Glenn van Ryckegem.

The next few days it will have to be seen how Paintsil reacts to the increased efforts, only then will it be clear whether he can be deployed again on Saturday in Ostend.

Painstil has now scored four goals while providing two assists for his side in eight matches in the Belgium Jupiler League.