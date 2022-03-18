1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has not been the same player since departing Turkish side Trabzonspor for Genoa last summer.

He has struggled to replicate the form that convinced Genoa to buy him from Turkey as he has been on the fringes of the first team.

The striker has also not been lucky with injuries as persistent injuries have also affected his time in Genoa.

Ekuban born in Italy to Ghanaian parents wanted to go to the country of his birth after spending some time in Turkey but it has not been a happy home coming for the striker.

During the January transfer window the striker was linked with a move back to Turkey as clubs such as Konyaspor and Besiktas were linked with possible move but it did not happen.

The Ghanaian striker has scored just two goals while providing two assists for Genoa in 25 matches across all competitions as they struggle for survival in the Serie A.

Ekuban is contracted to Genoa until 2024 and the club plan to send him out on loan possibly to Turkey in the summer.