The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has called for calm following some earth tremors recorded in parts of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, December 12, 2022.

According to the GGSA, the three earth tremors recorded between 11am and 12pm affected areas such as Dansoman, Mataheko, Weija, Legon, Amasaman and Accra Central.

The incident has caused fears among residents in the capital.

Reacting to the incident, the Acting Director General of Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Mr. Isaac Mwinbelle urged everybody to “remain calm, and go back to work, if your structure is safe.”

“We will also determine if there will be further occurrences, based on the analyses that we are doing, and we will share that with the public immediately,” Mr Mwinbelle added.

He also advised the public to seek refuge at safer places when they experience such occurrences to avoid being hurt.

“We are urging that when such events occur, you should either go under your table or chair. It’s advisable that after that, you go to an open space. So that should there be any structural failures, you are not affected. If you are on a top floor, you come to the ground floor, and move out to a safer place, so that should there be any collapses, you are not affected. If you are on a bridge, you move away from the bridge,” he advised.

In a separate statement, the GGSA said the first tremor had a magnitude of 2.1 while the second and third ones had magnitudes of 3.5 and 1.8 respectively on the Richter scale.

It however said, “these are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict. However, education and sensitization of the public on awareness and response during such events are key”.

Source: citifmonline