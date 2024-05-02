9 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international George Alhassan has attributed the Black Stars' lack of recent success to the unfair treatment of former players like himself.

Alhassan, a pivotal figure in Ghana's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) victories in 1978 and 1982, voiced his disappointment with the unmet assurances made to him and other legends by the country's authorities.

Speaking to Angel FM, the 68-year-old emphasized how the neglect of past players has adversely affected the current team's performance.

"The challenges faced by the Black Stars can be traced back to the poor treatment we received," Alhassan stated. "This adverse treatment is the reason behind the team's current struggles."

Alhassan contends that Ghana boasts talented players capable of clinching trophies but asserts that past grievances have hindered their performance on the field.

Despite the caliber of players available, Ghana has been unable to secure another AFCON title since 1982, despite reaching the final three times, falling short of victory each time.