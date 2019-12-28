1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako has taken a swipe at under-fire Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant.

Kim Grant is slowly drowning under pressure at Hearts after the club's latest 2-1 defeat to Kotoko in the replay of the President's Cup game in Kumasi.

George Amoako seem to have no sympathy for the under fire manager as he slammed him for targeting Asante Kotoko the very day he took the Hearts of Oak job but is now under fire for his team's poor form.

The Kotoko chief also had some counsel for Kim Grant to zip it and concentrate on the Hearts of Oak job while also adding prayers.

"With Hearts of Oak coach [Kim Grant], he started jabbing Kotoko when he took up the job. He made a statement to the effect that we [Kotoko] do recruitment without any plan," he told Asempa Fm.

"Hearts of Oak and Kotoko are not run by mouth; that work is really difficult, you need to be praying while doing the job.

"Have you seen what he has done after one year in office? His supporters say he has done nothing so he has to work hard."

He adds, "If you build houses and buy buses while managing Kotoko and the players are not able to deliver on the field of play, it means nothing. You will be seen doing something only when the players play entertaining football and score.

"That is the first and foremost, you have to achieve that and that is what we are struggling to get to that stage."

Asante Kotoko added another silverware to their trophy cabinet after beating Hears of Oak 2-1 to clinch the 2019 President Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.