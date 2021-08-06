12 hours ago

Immediate past Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West (ASW), Nenyi George Andah, has partnered with Dreams FC defender, Issah Yakubu in the bid to unearth football talents in the constituency.

The soccer talent hunt is another effort by Andah to find Awutu Senya West’s next Michael Essien and a continuation of his work towards soccer development, as MP.

The former MP urged the youth in the constituency to focus on their dreams, actively participate in programmes and activities to unearth their talents and to strictly observe the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as a selected team of players from ASW, went toe-to-toe with professional players from Dreams FC, Berekum Chelsea and Swedru All Blacks at Awutu-Mfafu in the Central Region.

The Former MP and ex-Deputy Minister for Communications affirmed his continued willingness to partner stakeholders in giving the youth opportunities to develop talent-based careers. He urged beneficiaries to give back to the community when they become successful, like Issah Yakubu has done.

Andah believes strongly that the constituency’s ability to birth talents like Issah Yakubu and Michael Essien, means that there are more untapped talents to be found.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) has been fruitfully investing in football, entertainment and tourism over the years. His effort in organising series of events with intent of uncovering music and football talents within the constituency and giving them the exposure to commercialise their talents, will be recalled. He is renowned for providing an ultra modern music recording studio in Senya Beraku and lobbying the Coastal Development Authority to construct an Astro Turf in Bawjiase.

At the end of the soccer talent hunt, Sem Brako, Nuhu Mohamed and Carlos Acquah were selected to go for trials at Berekum Chelsea SC, while Kenneth Ninson and Gafer got selected for trials at Dreams FC respectively.

Daily Guide