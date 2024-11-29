2 hours ago

Coventry City have confirmed the departure of George Boateng from his role as first-team assistant coach, following the arrival of Frank Lampard as the club's new head coach.

Boateng had joined the Sky Blues at the start of the 2024/25 season, but with the club's challenging start to the campaign, including a position of 17th in the Championship, just two points above the relegation zone, changes were made.

A club statement acknowledged Boateng's contribution, saying, "Coventry City can confirm that First-Team Coach George Boateng has today left the Club.

We would all like to thank George for his contribution to the Sky Blues since his return to the Club in the Summer."

The statement also recognized Boateng's popular status among fans, noting his previous spell with Coventry as a player, where he made 57 appearances and scored 7 goals during the 1990s.

Boateng, who was also part of Ghana's technical team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, departs as the club looks to improve its fortunes under Lampard's leadership.

Meanwhile, Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joined Coventry this season from West Bromwich Albion, has been a key player, scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

He is expected to play a vital role under Lampard as the club looks to climb up the Championship table.