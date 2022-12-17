48 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonbwoy and celebrated Nigerian musician Davido met the Black Stars assistant coach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The duo performed to tons of football lovers at the FIFA Fan's Park in Doha on Friday as the tournament gradually draws to a close.

As part of the activities at the World Cup, fan parks are created at vantage areas in the host country for supporters who do not have match day tickets to watch the match with others.

With the World Cup coming to an end on Sunday, supporters were thrilled to some good music with the African duo performing.

The record company for Stonebwoy announced on their official social media accounts that the dancehall musician will be attending the fan festival.

"Representing Ghana, Africa, and the World on the big stage. Stonebwoy will be performing at the Qatar World Cup 2022 in Doha on Dec, 16," wrote Burniton Music Group on Twitter.