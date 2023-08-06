7 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu has made a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward left SSV Jahn Regensburg due to relegation and had been without a club for a few weeks before joining Toronto FC.

Owusu has agreed to terms with the Canadian club until the end of 2024. Joining Toronto FC will see him face international sensation Lionel Messi, who is currently under contract with Inter Miami.

During the last season, the striker was the leading goal scorer for Regensburg with nine goals.

Throughout his career, he has represented several clubs, including Erzgebirge Aue, SC Paderborn, 1860 Munich, and Arminia Bielefeld.

Having played in 83 second division and 58 third division games, Owusu brings valuable experience to Toronto FC's attacking group.

Toronto FC's General Manager, Jason Hernandez, expressed his delight at the addition of Prince Owusu to the team.

"We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

"He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker. His ability to be a reliable target in possession while also being a constant threat with his smart and powerful runs in behind opposing defences will be a welcomed combination here at TFC," he added.

In addition to representing Ghana, Prince Osei Owusu has also represented Germany at the U-15, U-18, and U-19 levels, scoring five goals in 11 matches.

His international experience adds further depth to Toronto FC's attacking options.

Toronto FC will undoubtedly benefit from the skills and goal-scoring prowess of Prince Osei Owusu as they continue to compete in the MLS.

The club's fans will be eager to see him in action and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming matches.