1 hour ago

German-born Ghanaian Youngster, Wycliff Yeboah has expressed his willingness to commit his international future to Ghana instead of Germany.

Yeboah who was born in Germany to Ghanaian mother and German father has disclosed that he has no doubt in his mind so far as his international career is concern, saying his doors are open for Ghana.

The 17-year old former Hoffenheim youth player is attacking-midfielder who is dubbed the next ‘Lampard’ because of his eye for goals, his killer instinct and has got some of the best and intelligent movement in and out of opposition penalty area.

“I want to play for Ghana, I want to represent Ghana no doubt about that, I was born and raised here but am open to play for my motherland”- Yeboah told this portal

“It will be my dream to represent Ghana at the international level, am an attacking midfielder, I like to get into the box and help my team with goals as possible.”

Yeboah further revealed that his mother has told him a lot about Ghana and how passionate the people are when it comes to football.

The young midfielder has also watched few stuffs on YouTube about Ghana and some games and feels he can fit so well in such a passionate environment.