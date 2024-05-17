4 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed his first professional contract with 2. Bundesliga side Schalke 04, the club announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder was awarded the long-term contract by the Gelsenkirchen club following his outstanding performances with the U23 squad over the past football seasons.

The deal, which runs until June 2028, marks a significant milestone in Gyamfi's burgeoning career. "After five years in the Knappenschmiede, the next step now follows: Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed his first professional player contract with FC Schalke 04. The working paper is valid until June 30, 2028," stated the club on their official website.

Gyamfi expressed his excitement and gratitude after signing the contract. "I would like to thank those responsible at Schalke for their trust. In the past few years, I have been able to continue to develop at Knappenschmiede, and now I would like to take the next step in professional football on a permanent basis," he said.

Gyamfi's impressive stats with Schalke 04 II in the Regionalliga West during the 2023/24 campaign include 21 league appearances, one goal, and two assists. His performances have highlighted his potential as a promising rising star.

Despite his German upbringing and development, Gyamfi remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international level, as he has yet to be capped by the German senior national team. This dual eligibility adds an intriguing dimension to his future prospects in international football.