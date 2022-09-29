5 hours ago

Jerome Boateng has expressed his annoyance with the criticisms the German national team has taken the last few days after their shambolic performance in the UEFA Nations League matches.

The Die Mannschaft has struggled in their last two matches losing o Hungary and drawing with England with many complaining about the playing style and player selection.

With the World Cup starting in a little less than two months, the last two games of the Nations League were a special focus for Germany.

The 0-1 draw against Hungary and the 3-3 draw against England made it clear that there was still room for improvement in Hansi Flick's team.

Of course, this was also expressed by numerous fans and spectators. Casting the Storm, for example, was a big topic that included a lot of advice and personal opinions.

"Add your two cents after the World Cup": Boateng frustrated by criticism of the DFB team

Jerome Boateng has very little understanding for this. The central defender, who switched to Olympique Lyon a year ago, has been quite frustrated on Instagram these days.

"Shortly before the World Cup we have 80 million national coaches again ," he opened a short rant in his Instagram story. He also underlined this first sentence with a laugh emoji.

Boateng continued: "We have a strong team, we can beat any opponent and become world champions. We have young players in all positions. How about simply approaching the World Cup in a positive way and not criticizing the team and causing unrest?"

Apparently, the loud opinions from outside were already an issue for him when he was still part of the DFB selection. After all, he made it clear in his statement that something like this also causes unrest in the team.

His advice instead: "Stay positive and support the team together. After the World Cup you can add your two cents again."

Jerome Boateng is the younger brother of KP Boateng but chose to play for Germany while his brother also played for Ghana with the two players meeting in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups playing for their various nations.