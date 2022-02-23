2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie has found a new home in Poland.

The 31 year old has joined second tier Polish side Sandecja Nowy Sacz on a short term deal with an option for a further 12 months should he impress.

He joins his new side on a free transfer as he has been without a club since departing USL side Indy Eleven in 2021.

The veteran midfielder is well traveled having played for several clubs across the globe.

He had stints with MLS sides Vancouver Whitecaps and New England Revolution.

Aside that, Koffie has also played for Swedish side Hammarby IF, Al-Fahaheel of Kuwait and the Israeli top-flight Hapoel Kfar Saba.

His new side sit 5th in the second tier Polish league after 20 matches.

He is expected to make his debut for Sandecja Nowy Sacz against Nowy Sącz on Sunday February 27, 2022.