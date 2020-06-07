1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie has been nominated for the player of the season gong for his club in Israel.

The midfielder has been in very good form for his side Hapoel Kfar Saba in the Israeli league.

His good form in the Israeli topflight has not gone unnoticed as he has been nominated for the best player accolade by his club's fans.

The award scheme which was instituted by the club's fans sees the Ghanaian go head to head with four other players.

He scored his first ever goal for his side in their two nil win against Hapoel Raanana on Saturday in the Ligat ha'Al playoffs round.

Koffie has made 23 appearances for his team this term in the Israeli league.