2 hours ago

Ghana's Gershon Koffie was on target for his side Hapoel Kfar Saba on Saturday in their win against Hapoel Raanana at home in the Israel league playoff.

The midfielder scored his first ever goal for the club which was the opening goal in the game during the second half.

Koffie has been very integral for his club this season in the league making 23 appearances so far.

Hapoel Kfar Saba added the second goal with two minutes to end the game through Omer Fadida to make he results safe.

Hapoel Kfar Saba are fifth on the table after 28 rounds of matches.