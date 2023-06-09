3 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has decided to suspend the introduction of tug of war and pillow fight sport in second cycle schools.

The GES had earlier granted approval following a request from the Tug of War and Pillow fight Federation to introduce the sport in second cycle schools.

However, some stakeholders have expressed concerns about the safety of participants despite the assurance of safety measures put in place for competitors.

The stakeholders have argued that the new sport if introduced in schools will lead to injuries to students.

After carefully considering the concerns raised by stakeholders, GES has decided to suspend the approval.

The GES has communicated this decision to the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation through a letter and has also instructed Directors of Education and heads of secondary schools nationwide to adhere to the suspension notice.

President of the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation, Ola Williams in an interview with Citi News says contrary to fears of injuries to the students the sport is safe and practiced all over the world

“Tug of war and pillow fight sport is being practiced across the globe, is safe for students,” he assured.

Source: citifmonline