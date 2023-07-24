1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned an assault on a student of Adisadel College by another.

A disturbing video posted online shows one student locking the arms of the victim and hitting his face against a metal bed resulting in profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement signed by its public relations head, Cassandra Twum Ampofo described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence” and assured that GES is “committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.”

Below is GES’ full statement.

VIRAL VIDEO OF VIOLENCE INVOLVING STUDENTS OF ADISADEL COLLEGE

The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a disturbing video of assault involving two students of Adisadel College being circulated on social media.

Management is deeply concerned and condemns this barbaric act of violence in our schools. We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation.

Management has directed the Regional Director of Education to liaise with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate for appropriate action.

Ghana Education Service assures the general public that we are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

SIGNED

CASSANDRA TWUM AMPOFO

HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

Source: citifmonline